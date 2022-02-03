Get more than $250 savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and more today!

We keep on getting amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you can purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $1,547 after scoring a 14 percent discount that translates to $253.31 savings. This will get you a new, unlocked foldable phone with 256GB storage space in Phantom Black. Remember that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, stylus support, and several other great features.

If you’re interested in the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, you can buy one starting at $889 after receiving a $110.99 discount. This model is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, but it starts with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM under the hood. Unfortunately, this model doesn’t feature stylus input. And if you want a more conventional option, you can also pick up a new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for just $600 after a $100 discount. This model includes 128GB storage space, a 120Hz display, an all-day intelligent battery, and other great new features. And the best part is that Amazon will also let you trade one of your current devices to help you score up to $511 savings. In other words, you can get your new phone for as low as $89.

Amazon also has the Apple Watch Series 7 on sale. You can score up to $59 savings on select models, which leaves the 41mm version with a Midnight Aluminum Case and a Midnight Sport Band at $349 after a $50 discount. You can get the larger 45mm model for as low as $370 with $59 savings for those interested in buying one. And you can use those savings to help you purchase a new Apple Watch Band Link Bracelet that is now available for $380 after scoring 16 percent savings.

And since we’re talking Apple devices, you can also score a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro with a MagSafe Charging Case for just $180 over at Woot.com, which means you get to save 28 percent on your purchase.