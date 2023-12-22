Getting the right monitor for your laptop or PC doesn’t have to be a hassle, as we have spotted crazy savings on one of the best monitors you can get for your home office, as the 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9 Series 5K Computer Monitor is now available for just $948 after receiving a very attractive 41 percent discount.

Amazon’s latest offers will get you more than $650 in instant savings on a new 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9 Series 5K Computer Monitor, which is an absolute steal considering all that you get with this monitor that’s now up for grabs at just $948. The ViewFinity S9 27-inch monitor comes packed with every port you need, including Thunderbolt 4 connectivity that will let you transfer data with more reliability and faster speeds. You also get a DisplayPort, matte display coating, and an elegant and slim metal design that will look perfect anywhere you want to put it.

The ViewFinity S9 also supports smart TV apps, Apple’s AirPlay, so you can stream your favorite content anytime you want. And its gaming Hub will also let you easily enjoy your favorite titles. Unfortunately, this isn’t a real gaming monitor, so refresh rates will top out at 60Hz, but you won’t have such a big issue if you’re not into gaming that much.

Samsung’s 43-inch M70B Series 4K UHD USB-C Smart Monitor & Streaming TV is a cool alternative that won’t break the bank. It also supports your favorite streaming apps, and it will give you more than enough screen area to multitask without making things look all cramped up. It normally sells for $500, but today’s 24 percent discount will get you one for $380.

Another excellent alternative with higher refresh rates, a larger canvas, and a smaller price tag comes as the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC Series Ultra-WQHD Monitor, which currently sells for $250 after receiving a 34 percent discount. However, this option won’t let you stream your favorite content from Netflix, Mas, Prime Video, and more.