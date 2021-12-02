Get a Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 bundled with a Color Smart Bulb for just $25

Deals keep getting better as we get closer to the end of Cyber Week. The latest deals come from Walmart, where you will find a killer deal that lets you save on a new Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 on any of its two different color variants, which come bundled with a Lenovo Color Smart Bulb for just $24.88. This package usually sells for $70, which means that you will be able to score more than $45 savings!

The Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 with a Color Smart Bulb bundle comes with a 4-inch color touch LCD that will work perfectly with Google Photos. It will also allow you to set up morning and night routines quickly, plus it will stream your cameras and control more than 50 thousand smart devices that may be connected in your home. You can also use it to play music, listen to your favorite audiobooks, radios, and podcasts. It also supports your Google Assistant to check on the weather, appointments, and more. You also get a 30-day return window that starts on December 26 if you are not fully satisfied with your purchase.

Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 with Color Smart Bulb Vont Smart Light Bulbs Govee Multicolor Nursery Night Light

You can add more smart lightbulbs to your smart home without having to break the bank, as Amazon is also offering a 2-pack of Vont Smart Light Bulbs for $13 after a $5 discount that will be applied when you add the on-page coupon. These smart light bulbs are Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 compatible, and you will be able to control them using your favorite smart digital assistants, including Alexa and Google Assistant. They are also dimmable, and you can adjust them to change the mood and color according to your music. Finally, you can also purchase a new Govee Multicolor Nursery Night Light for Kids that is currently receiving a 50 percent discount with the on-page coupon, meaning that you can pick one up for $13. This night light features more than forty scene modes, timer setting, music sync, and more.