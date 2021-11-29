Get the latest Razer Book 13 Gaming Laptop with $500 savings

Razer is a well-known brand in the gaming industry, as it sells excellent gaming peripherals, accessories, monitors, and more. One of their best gaming laptops is currently on sale, as the latest Razer Book 13 Gaming Laptop is now available for $1,500 after a $500 discount in case you are interested in picking one up.

Razer’s Cyber Monday deals will let you and many others purchase a new Razer Book 13 Laptop for just $1,500 after a 25 percent discount that translates to $500 savings. This will get you a new gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, Iris Xe graphics, a 13.4-inch UHD Plus touch display with (3840 x 2100 resolution. You also get 16GB RAM and 512GB storage under the hood to take your gaming experience to new levels.

This model features a slim and sleek design that will be great for those who want to take their work on the go. It will also be a great battle station for those hardcore gamers. It also packs a Vapor Chamber Cooling System that will allow your laptop to deliver steady performance for up to 10 hours. And its THX Spatial Audio includes advanced 7.1 surround sound to make your gaming experience even better.

Razer Book 13 Gaming Laptop Razer’s Book 13 Gaming Laptop is a slim, sleek, and elegant gaming laptop that packs tons of power under the hood to give you a great gaming experience

If you’re looking for other alternatives, you can also opt for the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition Laptop that goes for $3,800 after receiving the same $500 savings. This model packs an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics, a 15.6-inch 4K OLED touch display, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage for those who want a powerful machine. The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop receives a 15 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $2,820. This model includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a 15.6-inch OLED touch display, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q. Finally, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop can also be yours for $1,500 after a $500 discount. It features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.