Have you wanted to gift the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max flagship devices in the past few weeks to family and friends? You might have come across Apple and various retailers with depleted, or completely empty stocks, but it seems like Verizon still has some units with a healthy supply. If you’re still after the new iPhone 14 Pro series of devices, you can pick them up today, directly from Verizon, and even save up to $1,000 when you trade in, or up to $800 with select 5G plans.

As a quick recap, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are identical, and only differ in overall size, display size, and batteries. Both devices are equipped with the latest A16 Bionic chipset, 6GB of memory, and have the same storage tiers (128/256/512GB and 1TB). The iPhone 14 Pro packs a 6.1-inch, while the 14 Pro Max packs a larger 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 Pro duo are the first in the lineup to support the Always-on Display feature, and they also feature the new Dynamic Island notch setup.

The 14 Pro has a 3,200 mAh battery, while its larger sibling packs a 4,323 mAh cell inside. They can both last for a good day on a single charge and feature the same 48MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto, and another 12MP sensor for ultrawide shots. The front-facing camera on the two devices is a 12MP sensor with autofocus.

Verizon is also offering four different bundles, each offering unmissable deals. The first bundle lets users save up to $1,000 when they trade in their old or damaged phones with select Unlimited plans, and $200 when they switch. There’s another deal where users can buy one, get another for up to $800 off with select 5G Unlimited plans, and an additional $200 for switching. Another deal lets users receive an Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and two other free gifts.

Luckily, it’s not only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max that are still in stock, and the standard iPhone 14, and the larger iPhone 14 Plus devices are also available for free in-store pickups at most locations. In case you don’t know, both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are equipped with the same A15 Bionic chipset, a 6.1 and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, large batteries, and a dual 12MP camera setup on the back that lets you capture breathtaking photos in all lighting conditions.

Similar deals can also be found on Verizon for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus devices, making them even more appealing. If you’re due for an upgrade, or want to pick up a new device while saving hundreds of dollars, this might be the best opportunity to do so.