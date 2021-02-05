Yes, we are starting today with an awesome buy one get one free deal for the iPhone 12 over at Verizon. First of all, you have to know that this deal isn’t as straightforward since certain conditions have to be met for you to get the second device for free. First, you have to get yourself a new line and buy your new iPhone 12 with Verizon’s monthly payment plans, and finally, you also have to get an eligible plan for your new device. This will have you paying $33.33 a month for 24 months for your new iPhone 12 with 64GB storage if you qualify to pay $0 down.

However, you can also get your new iPhone 12 with 64GB storage with a $750 discount with an eligible trade-in and a new line. If you want more storage space, you would have to pay $35.41 for the 128GB version or $39.58 for the 256GB option. You would also receive $50 Verizon Dollars and up to $100 in credit that will be reflected in your balance over the 24 months of your service. The iPhone 12 comes with 5G support, a dual-12MP camera system with an Ultra-Wide and a Wide camera, a battery that will keep you through the day without issues, and Apple’s A14 Bionic processor powering the show.

If you’d rather go for an iPhone 11 Pro, you can also get one with $640 savings. You would first have to purchase your new device with Verizon’s payment plans, add a new line with an Unlimited plan. Savings will be applied as promo credit over the next 24 or 30 months, depending on the payment plan you choose. Now, you can also get a new iPhone XR for free if you switch to Verizon, which would also imply you get a new line, and you would also see the $500 promo credit applied over the following 24 months after you’re purchased the device.