Save big bucks on your new PC build thanks to the latest deals available at Amazon and Samsung.com

One of the best things about having a PC is that you can replace parts to upgrade your machine or build one from scratch to meet specific needs. Playing around with your hardware may require some preparation, but there are tons of DIY videos to help you through the process, especially if it’s your first time. Building your battle station isn’t necessarily cheap, as some PC components can get to be quite expensive. But don’t worry; we will help you save some bucks on a couple of processors, GPUs, and more.

You can currently save on new components for your PC or your new PC build, as Amazon is now selling the 11th generation Intel Core i7-11700K Desktop Processor with 8 cores for just $307 after a very compelling 33 percent discount that will get you $153 savings. In addition, this processor will deliver up to 5.0 GHz speeds.

11th Gen Intel Core i7 The 11th-gen Intel Core i7 desktop processor is compatible with Intel 500 series & select Intel 400 series chipset-based motherboards. It also features Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 support and more than enough power to help you blaze through everyday tasks. View at Amazon

Suppose you want something a bit more budget-friendly. In that case, you can check out the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, which sells for $266 thanks to the latest 31 percent savings.

You can also score insane savings on a couple of internal SSD options, starting over at B&H, where the Crucial 2TB P5 Plus PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 SSD sells for $250 after an $80 discount. However, these savings come as part of B&H’s Deal Zone offers, which means you have until midnight to take advantage of this deal.

Suppose you don’t arrive in time to score those remarkable savings. In that case, you can also check out the 500GB WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive, which sells for $50 after an insane 38 percent discount. Or get 1TB storage for $100 with the Samsung 980 SSD PCle 3.0x4, NVMe M.2 that’s perfect for PCs, laptops, gaming, and more. Or go for the Samsung 870 EVO SATA III SSD 1TB 2.5” Internal Solid State Hard Drive, which sells for $100 after a $50 discount.

You can boost your gaming experience with the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC 8G (REV2.0) Graphics Card, which is currently available for $406 after seeing a 30 percent discount that represents $174 savings. And if you don’t want to go through the process of building a PC, you can also check out the Skytech Shiva Gaming PC Desktop, which sells for $1,294 after a six percent discount and $300 extra savings that will become available when you add the on-page coupon.