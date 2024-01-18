We start today’s deals with one of my favorite gaming monitors, as you can get your hands on a new 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor for just $350, thanks to a very attractive 30 percent discount.

This powerful gaming monitor comes with 240Hz refresh rates, VESA DisplayHDR 400, G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium, HDMI 2.1 technology to make the best out of your console gaming, DisplayPort, 4-Pole HP Out DTS HP:X, 1ms response times and a very convenient stand that will let you adjust your monitor however, you want to get the perfect viewing angle. This monitor normally sells for $500, which means you get to score $150 savings, making it a very compelling alternative for any gamer out there.

Suppose you’re looking for a smarter alternative. In that case, you should probably set your sights on Samsung’s 27-inch M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor Screen, now available for $480 with 26 percent savings. This option doesn’t include high refresh rates, as it tops out at 60Hz, but you get 3840 x 2160 resolution and the perfect streaming TV for your small office or dorm, as you can stream your favorite content without having to rely on your PC or other smart devices.

Another excellent option for those interested in a larger canvas comes as the Corsair XENEON 32QHD240 Gaming Monitor, which now goes for $600 with $100 off. You can also make any of these outstanding monitors look even better when you equip them with Govee’s RGBIC LED Backlight and Light Strip for Monitors, which now sells for just $65 thanks to an insane discount combination that starts with a 41 percent discount, and then gets a 50 percent price cut with an on-page coupon, which means you get to save $155.