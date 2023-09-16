Amazon’s latest offers will get you very attractive savings on some of Hisense’s best smart TVs, as you can now pick up a new 55-inch U7 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV for as low as $538, thanks to a 33 percent discount. This model includes tons of great features that you would only normally get in higher-end products that also arrive with a larger price tag, but that’s why Hisense is one of the fastest-growing companies in the US.

Hisense U7H QLED TV $538 $800 Save $262 This amazing smart TV comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV. $538 at Amazon

The Hisense U7 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV normally starts at $800, but today’s offer will help you get yours with $260 in instant savings, which is more than enough to get you a new Hisense 3.1.2Ch 440W Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer to go with your new smart TV. This powerful soundbar usually sells for $350, but you can get yours for $250 with the latest 29 percent price drop. Or get the Hisense HS214 2.1ch Sound Bar for just $100 with $50 off to complete an outstanding media experience.

Hisense’s U7 Series is an amazing option for those looking to get awesome picture quality thanks to Quantum Dot Color technology, 1000-Nit Dolby Vision IQ, and you also get up to 144Hz refresh rates with Game Mode Pro, and if you love movies, you might also enjoy its Filmmaker Mode, which disables all post-processing to deliver the movie or show precisely as its creator intended it. You will also find great savings on the 65-inch model that now goes for $730 after receiving a 30 percent discount.

You will also find interesting deals applied to the higher-end Hisense U8 Series ULED Smart TV, which now starts at $750 on its 55-inch model thanks to a 32 percent discount. And if you’re looking for something even more affordable, I suggest you check out Hisense’s 55-inch U6 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV, now going for just $448 after receiving a 23 percent discount. Or get a massive 75-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K smart TV for $578, thanks to a 17 percent discount.