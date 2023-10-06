We keep receiving outstanding smart TV deals as we inch closer to Amazon’s next Prime Day. The latest ones to pop up come from Hisense, as you can now get up to 33 percent savings on the 75-inch U7 Series Mini-LED 4K UHD Google Smart TV, as it now sells for $998, which means you will score more than $500 in instant savings if you choose to take advantage of this deal.

Hisense U7H QLED TV $998 $1500 Save $502 This amazing smart TV comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV. $998 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest offers will get you a new Hisense U7 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV for as low as $578 when you go for the 55-inch model. This version normally sells for $800, meaning that you would save more than $200 on your purchase. However, the best savings arrive with the 75-inch model, as this bad boy normally sells for $1,500, and you can now pick one up for $998. The U7 Series 4K smart TV is an excellent option for those looking for high-end features in a more affordable price range, as it comes with a QLED display, 144Hz native refresh rates, Dolby Vision IQ, Full Array Local Dimming, Game Mode Pro, and more.

Suppose you want a more affordable alternative. In that case, I suggest you pick up a new TCL S4 4K LED Smart TV, which now starts at $228 with 19 percent savings that will get you $50 in instant savings. As always, larger models will get you better savings, but the one that stands out the most is the 50-inch model that sells for $260, thanks to a 26 percent discount.

Another great alternative comes with the 32-inch Samsung M80C UHD smart computer monitor that will double up as a streaming TV, which might be a better option for those in college, as they will be able to use this monitor for schoolwork and an occasional movie to help blow off some steam. It currently goes for $599 thanks to a 29 percent discount, which translates to $200 in instant savings.