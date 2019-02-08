Get free Galaxy Buds with some Galaxy S10 pre-orders

We’ve heard all about the Galaxy S10, and we’re starting to hear more and more about the new Galaxy Buds, or Gear Buds. These will be wireless, and support wireless charging, in such a way that, with the reverse wireless charging on the Galaxy S10, you can charge them by placing the case on the back of the phone.

Now, apparently, after checking the source code for the Russian Samsung Galaxy S10 Unpacked teaser webpage, a string has been uncovered. According to that string, some Galaxy S10 pre-orders will get a free pair of these Galaxy Buds or Gear Buds. It is unclear whether pre-orders for all three models are included, or just the higher-end phones.

It also seems to confirm that the pre-orders will start on February 20, on the announcement day, and will ship on March 8. This might be on a Russian website, but we can expect similar incentives to be available in other regions as well.