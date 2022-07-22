Get a free Echo Dot with your purchase or a new Fire TV

We have found incredible savings at Amazon.com, where you can currently score huge savings on the latest 4-Series Amazon Fire TV series, which will also get you a free Echo Dot with your purchase.

Savings start with the 43-inch model, which is now priced at $280 after scoring a 24 percent discount that will help you keep $90 in your pocket. You can also opt for the larger 55 and 55-inch models since they’re also on sale. The 50-inch version is now available for $300 after receiving a more compelling 36 percent discount that translates to $170 savings, and if you want the larger model, you would have to pay $400, which means $120 savings.

Amazon’s Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV features a 4K LED Ultra High Definition display with support for HDR 10 and HLG, making it perfect for everyday entertainment. You also get AirPlay support, Dolby Digital Plus with passthrough of Dolby-encoded audio, 3 HDMI 2.0 + 1 HDMI eARC 2.1 ports, and other great features.

Initially, this model wouldn’t deliver hands-free Alexa support, but purchasing one of these smart TVs will also get you a free third-generation Amazon Echo Dot. In other words, you would automatically be able to tell Alexa to play your favorite content on your new smart TV. Just don’t forget to enter promo code FTVEDOT22 at check out to redeem your offer. The 3rd generation Echo Dot currently sells for $30 after scoring a 25 percent discount, and it is still a fantastic option for those who want to make their homes smarter.

And since we’re already talking about Echo smart speakers, we must also let you in on another great deal, as it seems that the larger Amazon Echo has kept its Prime Day pricing. In other words, you can get your new smart speaker for just $60 after receiving a 40 percent discount.