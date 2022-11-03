Samsung fans rejoice, as the tech giant has found new ways to help you save on the best and latest Galaxy devices. It all starts with a new idea that will help you get early access to Samsung’s Black Friday deals, where the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be getting excellent instant rebates and up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in savings. But deals don’t stop there, as users will also be able to score significant savings on tablets, laptops, watches, and earbuds.

Black Friday deals are inching closer, which means there are tons of fantastic offers on the way. Naturally, these savings make users run like crazy to take advantage of the best products on the market, hoping these are still available when they get to the store. However, there’s a new way to avoid the rush, as Samsung is giving you and many others a chance to sign up for early access to Samsung’s Black Friday sale. The process is quite simple, just follow this link and sign up between now and November 10 to get in on the action. Then, on November 11, those who reserved their spot will receive an email with details to get first dibs on and exclusive access to offers on the latest Galaxy smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a wider display, a better hinge mechanism, and many significant upgrades over its predecessor. View at Samsung

The general public will receive access to Black Friday deals on November 18, which means that signing up will give you access one week before the rest of the crowd. Samsung’s best deals will provide you with a $350 instant rebate on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in. In addition, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will receive a $150 instant rebate with $600 savings with an eligible trade-in. And if you want a more conventional device, you can also opt for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which will get a $225 instant rebate and up to $700 savings with an eligible trade-in.

Of course, these won’t be the only devices on sale, so stay tuned and sign up to receive more information on all the offers that will be up for grabs starting November 11.