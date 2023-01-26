Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the MSI Creator 15 Professional Laptop and more on sale

We have left the best for last, as today’s best deals will help you save on a new MSI Creator 15 Professional Laptop, which now sells for $1,799 after receiving a 33 percent discount. This powerful laptop usually sells for $2,699, but today’s deal comes with a $900 price cut. The Creator 15 comes packed with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, which will also make it a great gaming laptop for anyone interested in upgrading their battle station.

The MSI Creator 15 also features a 15.6-inch UHD OLED 4K DCI-P3 display, Thunderbolt 4 technology, a lightweight chassis to make it easier to carry around, and MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost Trinityplus Technology ensures optimal thermal dissipation.

