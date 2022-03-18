Get the best gaming laptops and crazy savings here

We have spotted several deals on some of the best gaming laptops in the market, starting with the MSI GE66 Raider, which receives a $400 discount representing 17 percent savings. This means that you can purchase your new gaming laptop for $1,899. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates. We find an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM 1TB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070 graphics inside this beast. However, if you want more power, you can also consider the Intel Core i9 model that packs the same NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070 GPU and the same storage space, but you also get 32GB RAM. This variant sells for $2,099 after seeing a 22 percent discount that represents $600 savings.

You can also find savings on the 2020 Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop, as it now sells for $1,696. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, a 15.6-inch FHD 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rates, and a $304 discount. A more potent version of the Razer Blade 15 comes with 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz. However, this will cost you $2,350 after a $250 discount.

Suppose you’re interested in a more affordable option. In that case, you can consider the Acer Nitro 5 that sells for $790 after scoring a $50 discount, or get the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 that goes for $770 and score the same $50 savings. Acer’s option comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, while the IdeaPad Gaming 3 packs an AMD Ryzen 5 chip, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

The LG Gram 16 may not be a gaming laptop, but it is also a great option for those looking for a new laptop. This model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 22-hour battery. And we must also include the Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Pro Controller & Quick Charging Stand Bundle in this selection as it is now available for $153.10 after receiving a 15 percent discount.