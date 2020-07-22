We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We start today’s deals with Best Buy’s Apple Shopping event, where you can find the latest 21.-inch iMac with 8GB RAM and 1 TB of storage space for $1,150 after a $150 discount. You can also find the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPhone 11, iPad Pro, and more on sale.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 can now be yours for $800 adter a $200 discount. Upon purchase, you will get a nice laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space.

The Moto Edge 5G is also on sale. It is currently selling for $500 over at B&H Photo Video, which means that you would save $200. And you would get the Solar Black version of the device with 256GB in storage.

Now, we also find some interesting deals over at Amazon. The Cooler Master mechanical keyboard is getting an $18 discount, leaving it at $102. The Bose portable smart speaker is getting a $50 discount, which leaves it at $299.

