The best part about receiving new products is that previous iterations generally become more affordable. Such is the case with Apple’s M2-powered MacBook Air models, now available for as little as $870 with the latest savings.

M2 MacBook Air $870 $1099 Save $229 The 2022 version of the MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It has an excellent battery life and all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on the go. $870 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers will help you get your hands on Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air models for less, as you will see options starting at $870. These laptops come in Renewed Premium condition, meaning that you have the chance of getting a product that looks and works like new without any issue, and if something ends up going south, remember that you always have Amazon’s 90-day guarantee that will give you a replacement or a refund if something goes wrong with your purchase.

If you don’t want to try your luck with a pre-owned laptop, you can also head over to Best Buy, where you will find the same laptop selling for $899 in new condition. This option is also great since you also get to score $100 in instant savings.

Either way, you would be getting one of Apple’s lightest and most versatile laptops. It comes with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits of brightness and excellent color accuracy. Under the hood, you also get Apple’s M2 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage space, and more. You also get an all-aluminum unibody enclosure that makes it one of the most durable laptops on the market, and its design also makes it perfect for carrying all day without a problem.

If you want more power, you can also save on the M3-powered MacBook Air

Suppose you need to have the latest MacBook Air on the market. In that case, we also have great news for you, as you don’t need to pay $1,299 for your new laptop. Amazon’s latest offer is shaving off $65, the final price tag, leaving it up for grabs for $1,234. Indeed, this is the larger 15.3-inch model, but you get the same internals, including an M3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage under the hood.