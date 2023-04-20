We start today’s savings with Apple’s M1-powered iPad Air, as this excellent tablet is still going for just $500 thanks to Amazon’s $99 discount. Savings are available thanks to a 7 percent discount, representing $40 instant savings, and an extra $59 price cut that will be reflected at checkout. This will get you a new WiFi-only version of Apple’s fifth-generation iPad Air, with 64GB storage space on any of its five color variations.

iPad Air (5th Generation) iPad Air 5th Gen brings the highly rated M1 processor, 5G connectivity (for cellular models), Center Stage capability, and all-new colors. It starts at $599 for the 64GB WiFi-only model, with an upgrade to 256GB of internal storage available. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Apple’s latest iteration of the iPad Air comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a maximum resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels. You also get up to 10 hours of battery life, making the perfect companion for long trips, for school, or for those who want to take their creativity to the next level, as it is an ideal tool for aspiring digital artists and for content creators as it supports the latest version of the Apple Pencil. You can also add a new Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio to make it a better productivity tool.

You can also choose to go for the 256GB storage model, now selling for $650, thanks to a similar discount that will get you instant savings at checkout. Either way, you will get Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, a USB-C connector, Touch ID for biometric verification, and tons of fun with your new device.

Suppose you want more power. In that case, you can also opt for the 11-inch M2-powered iPad Pro, which starts at $750 thanks to a $50 discount on its Silver colored variant, or get the larger 12.9-inch model for as low as $1,029 with $70 instant savings. And if you’re looking for the most affordable option, you can also check out Apple’s 2021 entry-level iPad, that now goes for just $270 thanks to a $59 discount.