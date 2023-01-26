We start today’s deals with a couple of Apple products, as the 2021 24-inch iMac is once again on sale. This amazing all-in-one desktop computer comes with Apple’s first in-house processor, which means you can enjoy tons of power with an M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. You also get a stunning 24-inch Retina Display and matching accessories, including a Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard. The best part is that you can choose between three different color options and still get the same $199 discount.

Apple’s 24-inch iMac is an excellent option for exceptional performance, a gorgeous display, and more than enough power for occasional content creation. And the best part is that you can also use it to watch your favorite shows and more with its 4.5K Retina display which features 500nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors, or you can also get your hands on a second monitor to get an even better experience, as the Apple Studio Display with standard glass and a tilt-adjustable stand sells for $1,300 after receiving a $200 discount. This will get you a 27-inch screen with 5120 x 2880 resolution, 60Hz refresh rates, Adaptive Sync, Built-In Speakers, and more.

You can use these savings to add a new ASUS Gaming Headset ROG Theta to your setup, as it now sells for $248, thanks to an 18 percent discount that will get you more than $50 savings. These AI noise-canceling headphones come with ROG’s Home-Theatre-Grade 7.1 DAC, Aura Syn RGB Lighting, and other cool features. And since we’re already talking about headsets, we must also include Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB Wireless Amplified Gaming Headset that now goes for $80 with $20 savings.