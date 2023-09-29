We’re heading into the weekend with nice savings on some of the best tablets around, starting with Apple’s tenth-generation iPad, which is now available for just $399 thanks to an 11 percent discount that’s now live at Amazon.com. The latest iteration of Apple’s most affordable iPad variant comes in four different color variants, which makes it easier for you to pick up something to go with your style.

iPad 10th Generation $399 $449 Save $50 The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more. $399 at Amazon

The iPad 10 comes with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, which is pretty potent, and it will deliver more than enough horsepower for most tasks, which include taking notes, basic drawing, watching your favorite media content, gaming, and more. You also get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display 64GB storage space on the basic model, a Touch ID-embedded power button, all-day battery life, support for the first-generation Apple Pencil, WiFi 6, and $50 savings if you’re interested in picking one up.

If you’re interested in a smaller device, you can also consider picking up the 6th-generation iPad Mini, which is currently available for $469, representing $30 in instant savings. This model features a smaller 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, a more potent A15 Bionic chipset, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, which is a bit more practical than the previous iteration.

And if you’re more into Android tablets, you can also get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $800 after receiving a 13 percent discount. This model comes with 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, an 11-inch AMOLED display, and $120 in instant savings.