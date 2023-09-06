Amazon’s latest offers will help you get the best media experience on the go for less, as you can now purchase a new NEBULA by Anker Mars II Pro portable projector for just $380, thanks to a very attractive 31 percent discount. This is one of the best portable projectors you can get for the price since it comes with a bright 500 ANSI Lumen image with native 720P resolution and an image size that will range from 40 to 100 inches, depending on where you place your device.

Anker’s NEBULA Mars II Pro is one of the best projectors you can get if you’re planning on doing a lot of outside activities, as it comes with 3-hour playtime, WiFi, and Bluetooth support so you can stream your favorite content, and it also includes enough ports for you to connect your HDMI devices, a USB-A port, and you can even cast your content directly from your smartphone or tablet.

Of course, you can also opt to get laser technology if you’re willing to spend a bit more, as Anker’s Nebula Capsule 3 Laser 1080p mini smart TV projector, which sells for $700 after a $100 discount that comes in two parts, so don’t forget to add the on-page coupon to get the extra $50 savings, or you will only score a $50 discount. This model will give a 120-inch image and up to 2.5 hours of playback time thanks to its built-in battery.

You can also use your projector at home and hook it up with a Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar for a better audio experience, as it now sells for $498 with 29 percent savings. Or pick up the more affordable Bose TV Speaker for $219 and save 22 percent to get better audio while watching your favorite content.