There are many ways to enjoy your favorite multimedia content, but having a killer home theater system will take your experience to the next level. There are many options to get you started, which include a large-screen 4K smart TV, sound bars, and more. Still, we have found another alternative that will get you great audio and a large 120-inch display for just $1,300 thanks to the latest offer applied to the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector, but things get better for Prime members.

Amazon’s latest offers will get you exciting savings on some of Anker’s best Nebula projectors. First, we have the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV projector, now available for as low as $1,000 for Prime Members. This outstanding projector is currently available for $1,300 thanks to a 19 percent discount, representing $300 instant savings. However, you can get this baby and score $600 savings when you join Prime. Either way, you would get an excellent projector that runs on Android TV 9.0, which means you get access to more than 5,000 apps and support for Dolby Digital Plus, 360 degrees of true 3D audio, HDR10, and more.

You can also get the more affordable 1080p version of the Anker Nebula Cosmos, which now goes for $520 thanks to a 14 percent discount and an additional $80 price cut that comes with an on-page coupon.

Suppose you want more power, better image quality, and portability. In that case, you can also consider picking up a new Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector for $1,700, thanks to a $300 coupon. This model runs Android TV 10, and it packs a punch with 30W speakers, auto keystone screen adaption, and, as its name suggests, the beauty of laser technology.

There are other, more affordable options for those interested in a new projector. For instance, you can pick up the Optoma UHD55 4K Ultra HD DLP home theater projector for $1,199 with 33 percent savings or get one of the best options for those looking to get a budget-friendly solution, as the Emotn N1 Netflix officially-licensed smart projector can be yours for as low as $289 thanks to an insane 43 percent discount and additional $50 coupon.

And since we’re talking about Anker deals, I thought you might also want to check out the latest savings applied to the Anker 535 Portable Power Station 512W Solar Generator, which sells for $500 after scoring a $50 discount. This 500W powerhouse has four AC outlets, 60W USB-C PD output, and a built-in LED light perfect for outdoor camping and keeping your projectors running with your favorite content.