Talk about a complete Android flagship experience at the first name that comes to mind is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Samsung has equipped its jumbo-sized flagship with the best hardware it can lay its hands on, some neat software tricks, and of course, the ever-useful S Pen. But all that goodness ain’t cheap. However, thanks to Black Friday deals, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is now up for grabs with a massive 23% discount.

The device usually starts at $1,299, but Best Buy has is currently offering it with a massive $300 discount, bringing its price down to $999.99 with same-day activation. However, if you choose to activate later, you can still get it for just a $50 premium, which is still an awesome deal for a device as powerful as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung, on the other hand, is offering the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at an even unbelievable price of just $549.99 with a trade-in. And if you take advantage of the deal, you’ll be also be rewarded with an additional $30 discount in the form of Samsung Credit towards the purchase of accessories. And with Samsung’s accessories going for a record low price at the moment, you should definitely visit the Samsung online store.

To give a taste of what you are getting for that price, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra packs a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus at its heart, a very capable triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 108MP snapper and a large 4,500mAh battery that can also wirelessly charge your earbuds. Want to know how the device actually fares? Check out Pocketnow’s video review of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra below: