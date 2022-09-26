Get cool savings on a nice selection of refurbished iPhone models currently available at Woot.com, where you will find the iPhone 12 and more on sale

We have fantastic news for those Apple fans who want to upgrade their devices without having to commit to monthly installments or paying top dollar, as today, you can score great savings on several iPhone and Apple Watch models, where you will find the iPhone 12 selling for as low as $440, and the Apple Watch Series 6 going for $240 in refurbished condition.

Woot’s latest deals will let you pick up a pre-owned iPhone device for as low as $150. This will get you a refurbished iPhone 7 Plus model with 32GB storage space. Of course, this is not the only model on sale, as there are several options to choose from, including the iPhone 8, which starts at $130, or the first-generation iPhone SE, that’s now available starting at $160.

The list goes on, but the most interesting options come as the iPhone 12, which starts at $440 when you go for the 64GB storage model. You can also get the 128GB and the 256GB variants, as these sell for $520 and $560, respectively. The higher-end iPhone 12 Pro Max is also available in refurbished condition, starting at $730 with 128GB storage, or get twice the storage space for $780.

iPhone 12 is the iPhone to consider if you want to have a 5G-compatible device without wanting to spend a lot. If you prefer buying devices unlocked, it being a last-generation model can also lead to better discounts.

You can also score exciting savings on the Apple Watch Series 6 starting at $240 for the model with a 40mm case and GPS-only support or get LTE for $10 more. And if you want the larger 44mm model, you will have to cough up $260 for the LTE version. You can also pick up the Apple Watch Series 5 or Series 4 and even the first generation Apple Watch SE for very affordable prices. However, you must remember that Woot deals are usually gone fast, so you must act fast if you want to take advantage of this offer, as it will only be available until midnight.