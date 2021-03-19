We start today’s deals with your chance of scoring a new Apple iPhone 11 Pro for free. Now, it isn’t as simple as we’d like, but you can head over to Verizon.com to get a new device with 64GB of storage space. You will then have to get the iPhone 11 Pro on device payment or at retail price with a new line on one of Verizon’s eligible Unlimited plans. This will get you $999.99 savings, which will then be applied as promo credit to your account over the next 24 months. And if you’re a new client that’s switching from another carrier, you can also get $250.

You can also score up to $800 off your favorite iPhone 12 model. You would only have to go over to Best Buy, where you would have to trade-in an eligible device and get your phone with qualified activation on any of America’s largest networks.

Next up, we find the Apple Watch Series 5 40mm with cellular connectivity selling for $449 with huge $300 savings over at Best Buy. This variant is the Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Space Black Milanese Loop, which will definitely be a looker. If you want to get a more affordable variant, we also have the Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS) 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band selling for $299 with $100 savings.

If you head over to Amazon.com, you can find the larger 44mm GPS only variant of the Apple Watch Series 5 for $349 after an $80 discount, or get the Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band for $272.

Finally, we have several iPad models on sale over at Amazon.com. Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is currently getting a $34 discount on its Silver and Gold color variant, which leaves it up for grabs at $395 with 128GB of storage space. If you want the Space Gray model, you will have to pay $400 since it’s only getting a $29 discount. And if you want the 64GB option, you can only get it with $30 savings if you go for the Space Gray variant.

The latest iPad Air is getting a $40 and $69 discount on its 64GB and 256Gb of storage space, meaning you can get yours for $559 and $680, respectively. These are the WiFi-only variants, and the discounts are the same on every color variant. However, the best deals come with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that’s currently $100 off on its WiFi-only variant with 256GB of storage, as it sells for $999, or double the storage space for $1,199.