We start today’s deals with a great deal that can get you a gen-3 Amazon Echo Dot for just $4.99. To get this crazy discount, you must first be a new Echo device customer, and you also have to get it with an Amazon Music subscription. You can also choose between the Charcoal and the Sandstone color options, so hurry, because this is a limited-time deal.

You can also grab a new Apple HomePod mini for just $89 over at Verizon. This speaker is listed for $99, but you can get the $10 savings when you add the EARTHDAY code at checkout. And for those who are just looking for a great speaker to take everywhere, you can get the JBL FLIP 5 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 after a $20 discount.

We have recently posted several products to improve your smart home, but what’s a hose without a great coffee maker. You can currently get a new Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine for $251.54 with $148 savings. Or get the Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Maker for $180 after receiving a $20 discount. And if you’re not expecting much company, you can also get the more affordable Keurig K900 K-Slim Brewer, as it’s currently $30 off, meaning you can grab yours for just $80.

The Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen is also on sale. You can get this Smart Lock, which works with the Yale Access App, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and more, and it will cost you $199 after an $80 discount. And get easy access to your garage with the meross Smart Garage Door Opener Remote that’s now available for $45 when you add the on-page coupon, which gets you a $5 discount. You can also score as a new eufy Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth for just $18.50 as it’s getting a $14.49 discount when you add the on-page coupon, but you must also add the code eufyscale at checkout.