Amazon’s latest offers will get you significant savings on some of the company’s best and latest smart TVs, as the Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV is now receiving up to 19 percent savings on select models. For instance, you can now get the 65-inch model for just $650, which means you get to score $150 instant savings and take home one of Amazon’s best products in the smart TV department.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $650 $800 Save $150 Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV features an amazing display, Dolby Vision IQ, local dimming, and hands-free Alexa voice control to help you watch your favorite content without making an effort. $650 at Amazon

You can also go for the 75-inch model, which is also on sale and now available for $900 thanks to a $200 price cut. Both of these excellent options feature hands-free Alexa support, Dolby Vision IQ, and Quantum Dot technology to make all of your content look even better. Plus, you will get better performance with adaptive HDR10+, local dimming individual zones that will give you deeper blacks and better contrast on anything you’re watching.

You can also opt for a more affordable 43-inch Fire TV 4 Series 4K UHD smart TV, as it now goes for $260, thanks to a lovely 30 percent discount. Unfortunately, this model doesn’t feature Alexa voice control unless you have your voice remote with you. However, there’s another way for you to get this cool feature, as you can also add the latest Echo Dot to your cart for just $30, thanks to the latest 40 percent discount. The 5th generation Echo Dot normally goes for $50, which means you get to score $20 instant savings. And if you want the Echo Dot with an integrated clock, you can take one home for $40, and you also get to score the same $20 savings.