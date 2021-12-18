Get amazing savings on some of the best Android smartphones from Samsung, Motorola and more

There are many Android devices on sale right now, and there is something for every taste and budget. First up, we head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 receiving a massive $1,050 discount, which means that you can pick up your new foldable device for just $850. This price is available thanks to the exclusive Holiday offers that will add up to the total trade-in value of your devices. In addition, there’s a special Verizon deal that will get you up to $1,000 trade-in value, or go for an unlocked device with up to $900 savings when you choose to hand in two of your current devices. This will get you a new device with 512GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. You can also opt for the 256GB model that goes for $750, which is also getting a massive discount.

You can also choose to go for the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that is more affordable. It comes with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and you can get it unlocked for $300 on its 128GB storage model or go for the 256GB variant that sells for $350. You will get up to $650 trade-in value when you choose to hand in two of your current devices, and these savings will add up to the exclusive Holiday discount that is currently live at Samsung.com.

We then head over to Motorola.com, where we find the Motorola Razr 5G seeing a $600 discount, leaving this 2020 model up for grabs at $800. If you want the latest Motorola Edge, you can pick one up for $500 after a $200 discount, and there are even options to get a new Moto G Stylus 5G for free at T-Mobile’s Metro, when you switch or add a new line. This device is also on sale, and you can pick up yours for $350 after a $40 discount.

Finally, OnePlus is celebrating its 8th anniversary, which means several devices are on sale over at OnePlus.com. The most interesting deals feature the OnePlus 9 Pro that is currently seeing a 20 percent discount, which means that you would only have to pay $849 instead of its regular $1,069 price. This model comes unlocked with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and other great specs. And if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can check out the OnePlus 8 that is now available for just $299 after seeing a 57 percent discount.