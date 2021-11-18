Get amazing savings on several sound bars from VIZIO, Samsung, TCL and more

We have started the day with a beautiful selection of TCL smart TV deals. These will surely deliver an incredible visual experience, but if you want to take your complete media experience to the next level, you may want to consider adding a soundbar to your setup. For example, your living room smart TV will do great when paired with the VIZIO 5.1.4 Premium Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos that’s currently receiving a 20 percent discount that leaves it up for grabs at just under $400 after a $100 discount. This option comes paired with a wireless subwoofer, rear surround speakers that are Bluetooth and voice assistant compatible.

A more affordable option comes with the VIZIO V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS that is currently going for $130 after seeing a $60 discount. This option also includes a wireless subwoofer, and it will also work with your favorite voice assistant. Philips offers a similar package for $125 after receiving a massive 50 percent discount. In other words, you can pick up a new Philips B7305 2.1 Channel 300 Watts Dolby Audio Performance Soundbar Speaker with Wireless Subwoofer with a 300W total max output to make things go loud, and it also supports Bluetooth streaming.

The Samsung HW-S50A 3.0ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos is another option to consider. It is currently receiving a 41 percent discount, meaning you can pick one up for $148 and still get to keep $102 in your pocket. There are more options to choose from, starting with the Polk Audio React Sound Bar that can be yours for $189 after a $60 discount.

VIZIO 5.1.4 Premium Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos Philips B7305 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Performance Soundbar Samsung HW-S50A 3.0ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos

The TCL Alto 6 2.0 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar with Bluetooth is a more affordable option that sells for just $69, which gets you 14 percent savings. And if you want something a bit more expensive, you can check out the TCL Alto 9+ 3.1 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with RAY·DANZ Technology that is up for grabs at $240 with $60 savings. The last deal on this list is part of Amazon’s deals of the day, meaning that you can only get it today. It will get you a new TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers and Bluetooth for $199 after an $80 discount. But remember today only.