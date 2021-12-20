Get amazing savings on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S7 and more savings today!

We start today’s deals with several great products that are currently available on Amazon.com. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 that receives a 37 percent discount that will translate to $292 savings, which means that you can get your new tablet and a new Tab S7 Keyboard for $638. If you already own a Galaxy Tab S7 and you are just looking to pick up a new Tab S7 Keyboard, you can do so by paying just $99 after seeing a $101 discount. If you’re looking for a keyboard for your Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, you can pick one up for $115 since it is currently seeing a 50 percent discount. This version of the Galaxy Tab S7 comes packed with 256GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, and stylus support.

If you’re looking for more accessories for your Samsung Galaxy Tab, we have also spotted savings of the Samsung Tab S6 Lite Book Cover. In addition, we also see a 50 percent discount, meaning that you can purchase yours for $35, but only on its Oxford Gray color model. Unfortunately, these accessories will only be on sale today, as they are part of Amazon’s deals of the day.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 ASUS Chromebook CX1

And since we’re already mentioning these deals, you should also check out the ASUS Chromebook CX1 that is currently seeing a 25 percent discount that translates to $70 savings. This laptop can be yours for just $210, and it features a 14-inch Full HD NanoEdge display, an Intel Core N3350 processor, 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM. Another nice feature is that this laptop comes with a spill-resistant keyboard, so you don’t have to worry about having your coffee too close to your laptop. Just remember that most of these deals will be gone at midnight, so you may want to act fast.