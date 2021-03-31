We have come across a great selection of speakers for every occasion and budget. First off, we head over to Woot, where JBL speakers are getting crazy discounts. The JBL Boombox 2 portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker sells for $420, down from its regular $500 price tag, which means you can save $80 on one. If you’re still interested in a waterproof speaker, but for a lower price tag, you can choose the JBL Charge 4 that’s now selling for $115 with $65 savings, and if you want to save even more, you can grab the JBL Flip 5 for $85, which translates to $35 savings.

Next up, we find larger speakers for bigger parties. JBL kicks off this selection with the JBL Partybox 310 Portable Party Speaker, which can now be yours for $430. This beast comes with 240 watts of powerful JBL Pro sound and a long-lasting battery that will keep you jamming for up to 18 hours. It may not be waterproof entirely, but at least it will be safe against splashes, so you can still use this speaker to throw your pool party. Plus, it comes with karaoke features that can be controlled from your phone with the Partybox app. Oh, and it will also give you $70 savings.

We then go to Amazon.com, where the SAMSUNG Sound Tower MX-T70 with 1500 Watt power is getting a $152 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $548. The Tower comes with bi-directional speakers and a built-in subwoofer, so you can expect amazing sound. It also features LED party lights that flow with the rhythm of your tunes, and it also comes with remote control. Finally, the Sony XB72 High Power Home Audio System comes as the most affordable option. It now sells for $248 after receiving a $101.99 discount, and it comes with speaker lights and a flashing strobe, and 30 Watts of power, so it may not be as powerful or expensive as the previous options, but it will also help to get your groove on.

And before we forget, you may also want to improve your audio experience when watching your favorite movies and shows, and the JBL Bar 5.1 may be a great choice since its getting a $130 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $370 down from its regular $500 price tag.