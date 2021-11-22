Get amazing savings on the latest Apple AirPods Pro and more!

You can currently pick up a pair of AirPods Pro for just $170! These fantastic wireless earphones from Apple are receiving a 32 percent discount, which means that you can purchase a pair and score $79 savings. The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancelation and transparency mode so that you can choose when to hear what goes around you and when not to. They are also sweat and water-resistant, so they won’t get messed up if you take them to the gym. You also get three sizes of tapered silicone ear tips for a customizable fit and up to 24 hours of music playback with its new MagSafe charging case.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also consider grabbing a pair of the second-generation Apple AirPods that are currently selling for $109 after a $50 discount. These headphones will also deliver up to 24 hours of non-stop playback with their charging case. However, they lack ANC, and they’re not waterproof either. And if you want to get Apple’s best audio experience, then you should opt for the Apple AirPods Max that are now going for as low as $440 after a 20 percent discount that will get you $109 savings. Unfortunately, this price is only available on the Space Gray, Sky Blue, and Silver color variants, as the other two color options sell for $479.

Apple AirPods Pro Gen-2 Apple AirPods Apple AirPods Max

If you’re looking for more options, you can check out the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones that are available for just $100 after a huge 50 percent discount, even though you will have to settle for the Rose Gold variant if you want these savings. The next best options come in Red for $130 and Black for $140. The Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones are receiving a 51 percent discount on its Shadow Gray and Black color options, meaning you can pick up a pair for $170 after a $179.96 discount

And finally, the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds receive a $100 discount, meaning that you can purchase yours for just under $150. However, if you want to take advantage of these savings, you will have to choose between Navy, Black, Red, and Ivory, as the other models of these sweatproof headphones sell for $200, which also get you a $50 discount.