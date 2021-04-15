We start today’s deals with some of the best savings you can get on a Samsung smartphone. If you head over to Samsung.com, you will find the Samsung Galaxy S21 series getting up to $700 off when you trade in an eligible device. This means that you can get a new vanilla version with 128GB of storage space for just $100. The Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra with the same storage capacity are going for $300 and $500, respectively.

Every variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes with four free months of YouTube Premium and six months of SiriusXM Streaming for free. They also come packed with some of the best cameras on the market, a display with 120Hz refresh rates, and more. However, only the S21 Ultra comes with stylus support and a glass back.

However, you can still get your hands on the previous generation Galaxy S20, as it’s getting up to $300 off with an eligible trade-in. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE starts at $400, the regular Galaxy S20 5G is up for grabs at $600, and the S20 Ultra can be yours for $1,050.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is once again selling for just $1,000. You will first get a $200 discount, which leaves the phone at $1,600, and the $600 extra savings come with an eligible trade-in. And if you want the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, you can get yours starting at $600 with 5G support, while the LTE-only variant curiously sells for $100 more.

And if you’re on the market looking for the Galaxy Note 20, you can also get yours with $400 savings. This leaves the vanilla variant for just $600 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $900, respectively. Remember that even though the Note series isn’t necessarily dead, we may not see it get a refresh this year. Instead, we received S Pen support with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and we are also expecting the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 to feature stylus support as well.