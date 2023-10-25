We start today’s offers with an excellent collection of gaming peripherals that will take your gaming experience to new heights. The best savings come with SteelSeries products, and they start with the SteelSeries Arctis 7+, which now sells for just $109 when you pick up a pair from Walmart. This headset is compatible with the latest iterations of Sony’s PlayStation, your PC, Mac, Android, Nintendo Switch, and more. You will also find this headset selling for $159 at Amazon.com, which is still an excellent option as it comes with a different color option.

SteelSeries Arctis 7+ $109 $139 Save $30 The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ arrives with a stunning design with a premium steel frame that will make them extremely durable. You also get outstanding lossless 2.4GHz audio and an impressive 30 hours of battery life, so you can play all day long without having to charge your headset.

$159 at Amazon $109 at Walmart

You can also add a new SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard to your setup for just $97 after receiving a 25 percent discount. This keyboard normally sells for $130, which means you get $33 in instant savings. This fantastic keyboard features an OLED smart display, USB passthrough, and media controls. This option features blue tactile and clicky switches, which is excellent for typing, but you can also consider going for a more affordable option with red switches that will deliver a linear and quiet experience for $80, thanks to a $20 discount.

A better alternative for those looking to get the smallest package comes with the ASUS ROG Falchion Ace 65% RGB Compact Gaming Mechanical Keyboard, which is now available for 111 thanks to an 8 percent discount. And you can complete your upgrades with the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless gaming mouse that’s now available for $60 after a very compelling 33 percent discount, which means you get $30 in instant savings.