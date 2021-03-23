Samsung’s latest Discover Spring event comes with significant savings on several devices. Yesterday’s best deal gave us the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for just $325, and if you hurry, you may still manage to snatch one for yourself. Today’s deal is applied to the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 that’s currently getting a 37 percent discount, so you may want to act fast before they run out of stock.

If you head over to Samsung’s online store, you will find some rather crazy deals. For example, you can get a new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $325 or a Samsung Galaxy S21+ for just $100. However, today’s hottest deal comes with the Galaxy Watch 3, which’s currently available for just $190 with Bluetooth, WiFi, and LTE connectivity in case you want the smaller 41mm version. The larger 45mm variant with the LTE support can be yours for $220, which is also a great deal.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes with a long-lasting battery- a stylish and lightweight design, as well as tons of features to keep track of your health and daily activities. View at Samsung

However, if you want to save more, you can also grab a GPS-only variant as the 41mm variant is selling for $140, or go for the larger 45mm version for $170, which is an absolute steal. The best part is that you can choose any color option, and you will still receive the same discounts, and you can also choose the band that will go with your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

Remember that if you purchase a new Galaxy Watch 3 or any other item from Samsung’s online store, you will also be taking part in a contest that will give its winners a total prize of 20K divided into ten lucky winners. First place will take 5K, three second-place winners will get $3K each, and six other winners will receive 1K each.

In case you’re curious, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features Auto Workout Tracking, meaning that it will automatically track your physical activities. It also comes with Heart Health Monitoring, Sleep & Stress Monitoring in an elegant and lightweight design. Plus, you also get water resistance and a long-lasting battery that will go for more than a day on a single charge.