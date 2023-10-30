Samsung fans can currently score attractive savings on a new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, as Amazon’s latest offers will let them pick up the 256GB storage variant for just $1,000 thanks to a 17 percent discount, which represents $200 in instant savings. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of Samsung’s best smartphones on the market and one of the best Android devices you can get in 2023. It is a versatile device that will easily replace your tablet or even your laptop when you have the right accessories to make it a full-fledged productivity device.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1000 $1200 Save $200 The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is the go-to flagship from Samsung in 2023. It's powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, carries the same price tag as its predecessor, and has improved gaming and camera capabilities to let you capture the perfect moment. $1000 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of 2023’s best Android devices, and it just got better thanks to one of Amazon’s latest offers. This time, you can get your hands on a new and unlocked model with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, making it one of the fastest devices with stylus support on the market. Plus, you also get an elegant design that will turn heads anywhere you go. It also features a powerful camera configuration with a 200MP primary shooter that will capture jaw-dropping images and video, even in low light, and its Night Mode is also impressive.

