Samsung delivers some of the best Android devices you can get each year with its Galaxy S series, and the best part is that they keep getting more affordable as we get closer to the end of the year. This year’s iteration, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, was announced during the first quarter of 2023, with options starting for as low as $800, while the higher-end model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, arrived with a $1,200 price tag. However, you can now get your hands on the Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $1,000 thanks to the latest 17 percent discount.

Amazon’s latest offers will get you important savings on some of the best Galaxy devices around, as you can currently purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for $1,000, thanks to a $200 discount. This will get you a new, unlocked Galaxy smartphone with 512GB of internal storage space, 12GB RAM, one of Qualcomm’s most powerful processors yet, and a killer 200MP wide camera that will help you capture the best shots every time. The best part is that you also get stylus support, and your S Pen is also included in the box.

You will also find $200 instant savings applied to the Samsung Galaxy S23+, which now sells for $800. This model looks pretty much like its predecessor, which means you get a clean and sleek design with more than enough power to do whatever you want. This model also packs 256GB storage space and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen-2 processor, but you will miss out on stylus support. But you also get an excellent camera.

And if you’re looking to get something more budget-friendly, you can also consider checking out the Galaxy A53 5G, which now sells for just $300 thanks to the latest 33 percent discount. This model comes with 128GB storage space and a long-lasting battery life, making it a great device if you only want to keep connected to your family and friends.