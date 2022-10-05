We have great news for anyone looking to get a new laptop, as Amazon’s latest offers will help you get some exciting savings on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro. This amazing laptop comes in several configurations and different price tags to choose the best option for your needs and budget.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro is currently on sale at Amazon and Samsung.com, where you can score up to $200 savings on select models. The first and most affordable option comes with the smaller version, which features a 13.3-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a $1,050 price tag after receiving a 5 percent discount. Of course, savings don’t stop here, as you can choose between 512GB and 1TB storage options, a larger 15.6-inch display, a more potent Intel Core i7 processor, and 32GB RAM. However, this will also make the price go up. For instance, you can get the 15.6-inch model with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an Intel Core i7 for $1,287 after an 11 percent discount, which translates to $163 savings. And if you want the most powerful variant, you can get it for $1,800 after scoring a $100 discount. This model will get you 1TB storage space and 32GB RAM.

However, you can get a new Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro starting at $900 over at Samsung.com, but only if you have an eligible device to trade in. This will get you $200 instant trade-in credit towards your purchase, and the best part is that the chaebol is currently accepting old smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even smartwatches.

Suppose you’re looking for more options. In that case, you can check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. This model is currently receiving a $400 discount, which lets you get the 15-inch model with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage for $2,000. Or get the 13.5-inch model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,440 after seeing a 15 percent discount.