We have excellent news for any gamer out there, as there are some interesting options for those looking to upgrade their battle station. The Razer Blade 17 Gaming laptop is currently receiving a very attractive 41 percent discount, which leaves this powerful beast available for just $1,899. This will get you a new and powerful gaming laptop with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070 Ti graphics, and more. You also get to enjoy your favorite games on a massive 17.3-inch QHD display that will deliver up to 240Hz refresh rates, and it comes with Thunderbolt 4 support and a built-in SD card reader.

The Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop normally sells for $3,200, which means that you will get $1,300 in instant savings. But there are other options available for those interested in a smaller package. For instance, you can get the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop for $2,000 thanks to a 33 percent discount, representing $1,000 in instant savings. This option is also a great option, as it packs an Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and a very capable 15.6-inch QHD display with the same 240Hz refresh rates.

You can also score massive savings on a new SteelSeries New Apex 9 Mini HotSwap Optical Mini Keyboard, which now sells for just $84 thanks to a 36 percent discount. This model normally sells for $130, but today’s offer will get you a very portable option while still getting you $46 in instant savings.