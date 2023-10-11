Jabra makes some of our favorite wireless earbuds, and this Prime Day, the company is offering some amazing discounts on some of its high-end wireless earphones. The Jabra Elite 3 is available for just $50, while the feature-rich Jabra Elite 7 Active is currently 56 percent off, bringing down its price to just $80 from $180. If you're looking for some wireless earphones this Prime Big Deals Day, here are some of the Jabra headphones you should consider.

Jabra Elite 3

If you're looking for a budget-friendly pair of earbuds, the Elite 3 are the ones you should consider. These earbuds offer a 6mm driver and customizable sound via the app. Additionally, these earbuds offer support for Qualcomm aptX HD audio streaming. While it comes to noise reduction, the Jabra Elite 3 offer noise isolation with HearThrough awareness using four microphones. And, the best part is that these earbuds are still IP55 rated, despite being just $50.

Jabra Elite 3 38 percent off! $50 $80 Save $30 If you're tight on budget and are looking for a pair of earphones with a decent amount of features, we'll recommend you to pick up Jabra Elite 3. $50 at Amazon

Jabra Elite 4 Active

If you're looking to go a little bit higher, the Jabra Elite 4 Active are available for $70 this Prime Day. These earbuds, which typically retail for $120, are available at 42 percent discount. These earbuds feature enhanced ANC controls and come with better IP57 dust and water rating. They are powered by Bluetooth 5.2, so they can connect to your favorite Android device using Google Fast Pair, all while consuming low-power when in use. Finally, these earbuds feature up to 7-hour battery life, and an additional 28 hours with the case.

Jabra Elite 4 Active 42 percent off! $70 $120 Save $50 Jabra Elite 4 Active comes with ANC, IP57 dust and water resistance, 28 hours of playback, 6mm drivers, and much more. Check out all the deals on the audio product down below! $70 at Amazon

Jabra Elite 7 Active

If you want high-end experience while spending less than $100, you should consider getting the Jabra Elite 7 Active. These earbuds, which launched for $180, are available for just $80 on the Prime Big Deals Day. Yes, that's a massive discount of over 50 percent. Just like the Elite 4 Active, these earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.2 for fast pairing as well as IP57 protection, but one-up in battery life offering up to 8 hours with earbuds and a total of 30 hours with case. These earbuds also come with better ANC controls, offering five levels of noise cancelation using the HearThrough technology in Jabra app.

Jabra Elite 7 Active 56 percent off! $80 $180 Save $100 Jabra Elite 7 Active is a great pair of earbuds that are perfect for gym-goers. It features ShakeGrip technology featuring a unique rubber material that helps the earbuds stay put in your ears. The earbuds will last eight hours on a charge and provide another 22 hours of listening via the case. $80 at Amazon

Jabra Elite 5

Lastly, the Jabra Elite 5, our favorite earbuds from IFA 2022, are also on sale this Prime Day. The Elite 5, which typically retail for $150, are available for just $90 today. The Jabra Elite 5 are one of our favorite earbuds of 2023, and come with a lot of features like dual-connection, fast pair, class-leading sound, and up to 28 hours of battery life!