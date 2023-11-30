Picking up a new pair of wireless earphones has never been so easy and affordable, as the latest models available will deliver powerful audio, excellent noise canceling features, and more for very reasonable pricing. The best example comes with the Beats Studio Buds, now selling for just $100 after receiving a 33 percent discount, which translates to $50 off.

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 The Beats Studio Buds are fully compatible with Android smartphones, and have a great overall sounding experience and a small form factor. It can be charged via a USB-C cable, and it supports native Android and iOS features. undefined

The Beats Studio Buds are an excellent option for anyone looking for excellent audio quality in a small and portable package. They are compatible with Apple and Android devices, and they are IPX4 rated, meaning they’re sweat resistant, and they will do great for an occasional run with light rain. They come in six different color options.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE are also on sale, and they come bundled with a $10 Amazon Gift Card for $80 after receiving a $30 discount. They are also an excellent option if you’re looking for a more affordable option. They arrive with ANC support, and they will work perfectly with your Samsung devices. And suppose you want an even more affordable alternative with noise canceling. In that case, you can check out Amazon’s Echo Buds with active noise cancellation, now available for $65, thanks to an insane 46 percent discount.