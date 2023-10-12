Amazon’s latest offers will get you $100 instant savings on one of the best devices of 2023, as the OnePlus 11 is currently available for just $600, thanks to a 14 percent discount. This model comes packed with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a large 5,000mAh battery, support for 80W fast charging, a 6.7-inch Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, a 4nm processor, and a versatile Hasselblad camera.

The OnePlus 11 is an excellent option for any Android user who wants to upgrade to one of the latest devices in 2023. This powerful device arrives with the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with increased CPU and GPU performance, as well as an integrated AI processor to improve multitasking and background app usage. It is also an excellent device for those interested in media consumption on the go, as you get all-day battery, stereo sound, and a gorgeous display to watch your favorite shows and movies. There’s another great reason to buy a new OnePlus 11, as those who pick one up will receive six free months of Google One and YouTube Premium. However, this will only apply to new accounts.

And since we’re talking about OnePlus and excellent deals, we must also include the latest savings applied to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, now selling for $130, meaning you get to save $40 on a new pair. These wireless earphones have active noise cancelation, immersive spatial audio, up to 39 hours of battery life with the charging case, and more.