OnePlus has become one of the best and most popular smartphone brands in the US in the last couple of years, as the company continues to launch excellent devices with premium features at a very reasonable price. And now, you can get one of the company’s best devices for less, as Amazon’s latest offers will let you get your hands on a new OnePlus 10T for just $430.

OnePlus 10T 5G $430 $650 Save $220 OnePlus 10T is the latest affordable flagship from OnePlus. It comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 4800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging, up to 16GB of memory, and much more. $430 at Amazon

Head over to Amazon.com, where you can currently purchase a new OnePlus 10T for just $430 thanks to a very compelling 34 percent discount. This smartphone launched in August last year, which still makes it a relevant option for anyone looking to get a new Android smartphone in 2023. This will get you a new and unlocked device with 8GB RAM, 128GB, and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip under the hood. You will also enjoy your favorite content, apps, and more on a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and fast charging speeds with 125W SuperVOOC. And the best part is that this device also includes a powerful and versatile camera setup that includes a 50MP main shooter, 8MP and 2MP sensors, and a 16MP selfie camera.

Indeed, you can opt for the company’s latest flagship, but you would find yourself paying $700 for the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage version that’s also on sale, thanks to a $100 price drop, which is kinda cool, considering that you can get the 128GB version of the OnePlus 11 for the same price.

Suppose you’re looking for more alternatives. In that case, remember that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series now starts at $700 with $100 savings. And if you’re looking for an outstanding device on a budget, you can also consider picking up a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $800, thanks to a very attractive 33 percent discount.