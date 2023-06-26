We have spotted a very attractive deal for anyone looking to get a new convertible laptop, as the Microsoft Surface Go 3 is now selling for just $504, thanks to the latest 20 percent savings. This model normally sells for $630, meaning you score more than $120 in instant savings. This device comes packed with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage space, and a 10.5-inch display with stylus support.

You can use your savings to add a new USB-C Microsoft Surface Go Type Cover to your cart, as this accessory is a must-have for anyone who wants a more versatile productivity tool, as the Surface Go 3 doesn’t include a physical keyboard thanks to its tablet-like design with a built-in kickstand. And you can also get the Microsoft Surface Pen for just $72 with 29 percent savings.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 $504 $630 Save $126 The Surface Go 3 is described as the most portable Surface device, bringing a 2-in-1 convertible design that makes it perfect for day-to-day tasks. It is even optimized to work with touch input or interaction via a stylus. $504 at Amazon

You can also consider adding another, more powerful keyboard to your workstation, as the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is now available for $178 thanks to a very compelling 23 percent discount that will get you more than $45 in instant savings. And if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, you can get the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for just $100 with $40 instant savings.

And if you’re looking for a way to work without distractions, I suggest you pick up a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 that now sells for just $114 with a massive 51 percent discount. These wireless earbuds feature active noise canceling, hi-fi audio quality, a comfortable fit for all-day use, an IPX7 rating to keep them dry, and decent battery life.