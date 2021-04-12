We start this week with some awesome deals. Amazon is currently giving a $50 discount to the latest M1-powered MacBook Air on its Silver color variant, which means you can get yours for $949. This laptop comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space. However, you can opt for the Gold or Space Gray variants, but you will find yourself paying an extra buck since they’re selling for $950. Still, you can get twice the storage space for $1,149 and $100 savings on the Gold and Space Gray models, while the Silver option is currently selling for $1,199, which translates to $50 savings.

We also find the Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with the latest M1 chip and the iMac with Retina 5K Display on sale. The powerful laptop is getting a $100 discount on both its 256GB and 512GB storage options, meaning that you can get yours for $1,199 or $1,399, respectively. The iMac with Retina 5K Display is getting a $199 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $1,800. This will get you 512GB of storage space, an Intel Core i5 processor, a 27-inch display, and you get 8GB RAM in every product listed above.

You should also consider getting your hands on a new display, and you can find several options on sale right now. First, the LG 34-inch 21:9 UltraWide Full HD IPS Display is getting a $96.47 discount, meaning you can get one for $303.52. Save a bit more when you go for the LG 27-inch Ultra Gear QHD IPS gaming monitor for $297 with $103 savings. If you’re looking to pay less for a new monitor, you can also grab a new ASUS 24-inch Full HD LED monitor, which is currently getting an $84 discount, leaving it available for $136.

And since we’re talking about laptops and monitors, we can also include some peripherals and accessories for your gaming or workstation. First, the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is currently selling for $130 after a $70 discount. The Corsair K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is now available for $90 with $$9.99 savings, and you can also grab a new PECHAM 3mm Extended High Precise Large Gaming Mouse Pad for $6.50 with you add code 50RYWNPR at checkout. If you don’t enter the code, you would still be getting $4 savings, as it’s currently priced at $8.99.