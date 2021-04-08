We keep on getting amazing deals from Amazon and B&H. The latest selection features the 2020 MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage space, and Apple’s latest M1 chip. It is currently getting a $50 discount, which leaves the Gold and Silver color option selling at $949, while the Space Gray variant will cost you an extra buck. And if you want the 512GB storage option, the Silver variant is the way to go, as it’s the only one getting a $79 discount, meaning you can get yours for $1,170.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can grab the HP Pavilion 15 Laptop, which looks really sexy and sleek. It comes with an 11-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space. It is getting a $75 discount, leaving it available for $855. Save even more when you go for the Dell Gaming G3 15 3500, as it’s currently selling for $780 with $150 savings. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space.

Save even more when you get the HP 15 laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space for just $572, or the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5, which packs an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB processor for $376.19 with $58 and $33.80 savings, respectively.

You should also check out some of our previous posts featuring some great savings on Logitech gaming peripherals, but now we will focus on expanding the storage space of your PC. First, Western Digital’s 1TB WD_Black SN850 Gaming Internal NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD is getting a $50 discount, leaving it available for $180. You can also get the 500GB option for $100, and it comes with the same $50 discount. However, the best savings come with the 2TB variant as it is currently getting a $70 discount. Meaning you can get yours for $380.

And if you’re looking for more options to choose from, you can get the Samsung 970 EVO SSD 1TB – M.2 NVMe with 1TB capacity for $170 with $10 savings, or the 500GB SK Hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 for $75 with $47 savings.