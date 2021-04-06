M1 Mac mini

We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest M1-powered Mac mini with is getting a rather interesting $99 discount on its 512GB storage option with 8GB RAM. You will see the initial $50 discount on the product’s landing page, but the other $49 savings will be reflected at checkout. If you want the 256GB option, you will find it now selling for $670, which is $9 less than what it goes for over at Apple’s online store.

If you’re looking to take your work on the go, you check out the latest MacBook models that are currently on sale. But if you’re looking for Windows laptops and Chromebooks, we have also found the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 in Fiesta Red getting a $100 discount, meaning you can get one for $600. If you’re looking for something way more affordable, you can get the HP Chromebook 14-inch HD Laptop which can be yours for $219 with $60.99 savings. Or head over to Best Buy to get a more powerful HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch 4K UHD Touch-Screen Laptop with a $200 discount, leaving it at $1,400.

You can then head back to Amazon.com, where there are a couple of desks to make your workspace look even better. First, the Convenience Concepts 090107WW Designs2Go Trestle Desk in Weathered White is now selling for $74.07. Other color options can go up to $112, so take a look. Engriy’s Writing Computer Desk is a bit more affordable, as you can get yours for $70 with $70 savings, and finally, the Coleshome L Shaped Desk is selling for the same $70, but you only get $10 savings on this option. And complete the setup with a new Floor Lamp from Lavish Home that’s currently getting a $15.77 discount, leaving it at $89.18.

You can also grab a new Samsung Wireless Charger Trio and put it on top of your new desk for just $64 with $26 savings. The Anker Wireless Charger is a more affordable option, but it will only charge one device at 10W, as it’s selling for just $9.34 after getting a $1.65 discount, and it’s not compatible with MagSafe Magnetic Charging. And take power on the go with the Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger, which is getting a $10 discount, meaning you can get one for $70.

