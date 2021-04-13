We start today’s deals with several Apple products getting amazing discounts. Apple’s latest M1-powered lineup has been constantly on sale, but now we get even better savings. First, the M1 Mac mini is getting a $99 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $800 on its 512GB option with 8GB RAM. You can also score $35 savings when you go for the 256GB storage option, as it currently sells for $664.

The MacBook Air is getting better discounts than the ones we saw yesterday, as the 256GB version with 8GB RAM is getting $49 savings across the board, and the 512GB option is getting a $100 discount, leaving them at $950 and $1,149, respectively. And for those looking for an Intel-powered MacBook Pro, you can grab one for $1,550 with $449 savings. However, this is a renewed model, which features an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

We have also found the Apple iPad mini selling for just $345, which means you get to save $54 off its regular price tag. This tablet comes with a 7.9-inch Retina Display, Apple’s A12 chip, and the M12 coprocessor, 64GB of storage space, and WiFi-only connectivity. You will also get Touch ID and Apple Pencil Support.

And if you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, you can get the latest Apple AirPods Pro for $200 with $49 savings. The first $30 discount will be reflected on the product’s landing page, while the other $19 will be added at checkout. You also get Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ that will tune music to the shape of your ear, and more than 24 hours of battery life with its Wireless Charging Case. And if you end up getting a new MacBook, you should also consider getting a Sabrent 5-Port USB-C hub with 4K HDMI and 60W Power Delivery, which is selling for $12 after a $7 discount or get the 6-Port version for $13 with the same $7 savings.