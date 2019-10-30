Get a new iPhone XS 64GB on pre-paid service for just $766.50 right now

Apple has recently launched a new iPhone 11 lineup that’s doing great in sales, but last year’s iPhone XS is still available, and for a lower price. Of course, this price has its conditions, you just have to decide whether you’re willing to accept them, or not.

Apple’s 64GB iPhone XS usually goes for $900, but it can be yours for just $766.52. Yes, there’s a catch, it makes you have this device locked for a year in Simple Mobile’s pre-paid network. This network offers plans that include 30-Day Unlimited Talk, Text & Data. You won’t need to pay for activation or other fees. You will receive a Simple Mobile SIM kit, and instructions to activate your service, with the plan of your liking. You can read the rest of the terms and conditions here.