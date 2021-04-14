We start today’s deals with some amazing discounts found over at Woot.com, where we find the most powerful iPhone 11 models on sale. The iPhone 11 Pro starts selling at $880 if you get the base model with 64GB of storage space, and it goes up to $1,100 when you get the 512GB storage variant. Now, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is only available on its 512GB version, and you can get yours for just $1,200, which translates into $150 savings. These are all new, unlocked devices so that you can use them on your preferred network.

The best part is that these phones will still arrive with a pair or EarPods, a USB-C Power Adapter, and a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box. Both phones also feature Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset, 4GB RAM on every storage variant, and the same camera configuration on both variants. The difference is that you will get a larger canvas on the Pro Max, with 6.5-inches and a larger battery at 3969mAh, while the iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch display and a 3046mAh battery.

Now, moving on to more Apple products, we find the new Apple Watch Series 6 with LTE support and a 44mm Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band selling for $585.40 with $163.60 savings but prices will vary depending on the color option you want. For example, the same LTE version with a 44mm case in Blue is currently selling for $509. If you’re not interested in LTE support, and you can go by using the GPS only variant for $379 after a $50 discount.

If you fancy the smaller 40mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 6, you can get one for as low as $369 with $30 savings if you grab the GPS-only variant. The LTE variant can be yours for as low as $49, with $50 savings. If you’re still looking for a more affordable option, you can get the Apple Watch SE with LTE connectivity for $309 with $20 savings.